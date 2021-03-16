Alstom (EPA:ALO) Given a €51.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

Alstom (EPA:ALO) received a €51.00 ($60.00) price objective from investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 19.21% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on ALO. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €51.00 ($60.00) price objective on shares of Alstom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. UBS Group set a €50.00 ($58.82) price objective on Alstom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group set a €54.00 ($63.53) target price on Alstom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €46.00 ($54.12) target price on Alstom and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €47.00 ($55.29) price target on shares of Alstom and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €49.88 ($58.68).

EPA:ALO traded down €0.43 ($0.51) on Tuesday, hitting €42.78 ($50.33). 1,043,289 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 713,618. Alstom has a 52 week low of €25.65 ($30.18) and a 52 week high of €37.37 ($43.96). The company’s 50-day moving average price is €43.49 and its 200 day moving average price is €43.99.

Alstom SA develops and markets systems, equipment, and services for the transport sector in Europe, the Americas, Asia and Pacific, the Middle-East, and Africa. The company offers metros, tramways, tram-trains and LRVs, suburban trains, regional and intercity trains, high-speed trains, and locomotives, and electric buses; and signaling products, such as urban, mainline, and freight and mining signaling.

