Altisource Asset Management Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC) Short Interest Down 23.4% in February

Altisource Asset Management Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a decrease of 23.4% from the February 11th total of 4,700 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Altisource Asset Management stock. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Altisource Asset Management Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 12,330 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC owned approximately 0.75% of Altisource Asset Management as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAMC opened at $19.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.10 million, a PE ratio of -20.40 and a beta of 0.64. Altisource Asset Management has a 1 year low of $10.25 and a 1 year high of $31.24. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.94.

Altisource Asset Management Corporation, an asset management company, provides portfolio management and corporate governance services to institutional investors in the United States. The company offers its services under an asset management agreement to Altisource Residential Corporation, which acquires and manages single-family rental properties for working class families.

