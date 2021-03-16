Alto Ingredients (NASDAQ:ALTO) Receives Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

Alto Ingredients (NASDAQ:ALTO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

ALTO has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alto Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Alto Ingredients from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th.

Shares of ALTO opened at $5.68 on Friday. Alto Ingredients has a one year low of $0.22 and a one year high of $11.44.

Alto Ingredients (NASDAQ:ALTO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.18).

About Alto Ingredients

Alto Ingredients, Inc produces and markets low-carbon renewable fuels and alcohol products in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Production and Marketing. It produces and markets ethanol; and co-products, such as wet and dry distillers grains, wet and dry corn gluten feed, condensed distillers solubles, corn gluten meal, corn germ, corn oil, dried yeast, and CO2, as well as markets ethanol produced by third parties.

