Altria Group (NYSE:MO) Lowered to Neutral at UBS Group

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) was downgraded by stock analysts at UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $46.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 6.60% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on MO. TheStreet raised shares of Altria Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Altria Group in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Altria Group in a report on Sunday, January 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.07.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Shares of Altria Group stock opened at $49.25 on Tuesday. Altria Group has a 1 year low of $30.95 and a 1 year high of $49.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $91.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 138.45, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s fifty day moving average is $43.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.49.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.03). Altria Group had a return on equity of 148.93% and a net margin of 2.84%. The business had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Altria Group will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Altria Group announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, January 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MO. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in Altria Group by 720.2% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,197,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,080,000 after purchasing an additional 4,563,420 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Altria Group by 143.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,483,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,810,000 after purchasing an additional 3,819,777 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Altria Group by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,575,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,212,604,000 after purchasing an additional 3,606,662 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Altria Group by 40.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,779,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,957,000 after purchasing an additional 2,521,939 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Altria Group by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,370,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $958,191,000 after purchasing an additional 2,316,587 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.18% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, oral tobacco products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

Read More: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.