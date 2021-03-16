Altus Group (AIF) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Altus Group (TSE: AIF):

3/15/2021 – Altus Group had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$56.00 to C$57.00.

3/10/2021 – Altus Group had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$63.00 to C$66.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

2/25/2021 – Altus Group had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity. They now have a C$59.00 price target on the stock, down previously from C$65.00.

2/25/2021 – Altus Group had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$58.00 to C$63.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

2/25/2021 – Altus Group had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$52.00 to C$60.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

2/25/2021 – Altus Group had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$53.00 to C$56.00.

2/24/2021 – Altus Group was upgraded by analysts at National Bank Financial from a “sector perform under weight” rating to an “outperfrom under weight” rating.

1/18/2021 – Altus Group had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James to C$16.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of Altus Group stock opened at C$60.75 on Tuesday. Altus Group Limited has a 1 year low of C$33.41 and a 1 year high of C$63.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.51, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.75. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.46 billion and a P/E ratio of 115.71. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$53.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$52.41.

Altus Group Limited provides software, data solutions, and independent advisory services to the commercial real estate (CRE) industry in Canada, the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in three segments: Altus Analytics, Commercial Real Estate Consulting (CRE Consulting), and Geomatics.

Read More: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for Altus Group Limited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altus Group Limited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.