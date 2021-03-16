Amalgamated Bank Acquires 5,136 Shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) by 9.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 56,969 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,136 shares during the period. iShares Russell 3000 ETF accounts for about 0.5% of Amalgamated Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Amalgamated Bank owned 0.12% of iShares Russell 3000 ETF worth $12,735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Summit X LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the third quarter valued at $59,000. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000.

Shares of IWV traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $239.64. 1,721 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 205,779. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 1-year low of $126.00 and a 1-year high of $239.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of $232.71 and a 200-day moving average of $215.59.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

