Amalgamated Bank Has $31.93 Million Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Amalgamated Bank cut its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,225 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 412 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up about 1.2% of Amalgamated Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $31,928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GOOG. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 31.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

In related news, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,762.01, for a total transaction of $2,440,383.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,152,099.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,068.50, for a total value of $6,205,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,757 shares in the company, valued at $13,976,854.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,347 shares of company stock worth $14,442,531 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG traded up $33.55 on Tuesday, reaching $2,100.04. The company had a trading volume of 71,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,627,061. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,013.54 and a 52-week high of $2,152.68. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,039.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,761.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 trillion, a PE ratio of 39.93, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.91 by $6.39. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The business had revenue of $56.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.86 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $15.35 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GOOG. Raymond James raised their price target on Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $2,440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho raised their price target on Alphabet from $2,100.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,184.71.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

Recommended Story: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.