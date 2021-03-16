Amalgamated Bank Has $34.41 Million Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 24.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,768 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,586 shares during the quarter. Tesla comprises 1.3% of Amalgamated Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Tesla were worth $34,414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 400.0% in the 3rd quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 70 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.39% of the company’s stock.

TSLA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Tesla from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $360.00 to $540.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $747.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Tesla to $500.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $385.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $338.99.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA traded down $10.72 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $697.22. 793,833 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,604,824. The company has a market cap of $669.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,421.57, a PEG ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.10 and a 1 year high of $900.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $760.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $594.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.17. Tesla had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 4.93%. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tesla news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $628.59, for a total value of $785,737.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,148,325.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kimbal Musk sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $852.12, for a total transaction of $25,563,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 621,769 shares in the company, valued at $529,821,800.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 70,663 shares of company stock worth $57,292,317 over the last quarter. Insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

