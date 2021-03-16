Amalgamated Bank Increases Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 53,541 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,584 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Amalgamated Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $20,099,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth about $61,000.

NYSEARCA:IVV traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $398.60. The stock had a trading volume of 322,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,206,685. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $220.28 and a 1-year high of $398.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $387.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $363.70.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

