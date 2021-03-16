Amalgamated Bank Sells 8,499 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Amalgamated Bank reduced its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 232,532 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 8,499 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Intel were worth $11,585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in Intel by 4.8% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 40,546 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,099,000 after acquiring an additional 1,861 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. grew its stake in Intel by 2.5% in the third quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 344,983 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $17,863,000 after acquiring an additional 8,259 shares during the period. Employers Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Intel by 16.8% in the third quarter. Employers Holdings Inc. now owns 42,336 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,192,000 after acquiring an additional 6,081 shares during the period. Boyar Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Intel by 5.9% in the third quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,550 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,394,000 after acquiring an additional 3,680 shares during the period. Finally, Lucia Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in Intel by 9.9% in the third quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC now owns 16,076 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $832,000 after acquiring an additional 1,448 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO George S. Davis acquired 9,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $55.34 per share, for a total transaction of $503,317.30. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 71,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,941,480.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan acquired 27,244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $55.57 per share, with a total value of $1,513,949.08. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 330,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,381,111.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC traded up $1.64 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $65.43. 1,428,283 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,808,738. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $43.61 and a 12 month high of $65.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $265.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $59.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.42.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.42. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. The company had revenue of $19.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. Analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is 28.54%.

INTC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist raised their price objective on Intel from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Intel from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. UBS Group set a $71.00 target price on Intel and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Northland Securities cut Intel from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $57.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Intel has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.69.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

