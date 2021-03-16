Amalgamated Bank Sells 89 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Amalgamated Bank lessened its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,830 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 89 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up about 1.3% of Amalgamated Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $33,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Affinity Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,982 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,537,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 188,770 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $330,846,000 after acquiring an additional 14,414 shares during the period. Qtron Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 2,112 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,702,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 5,881 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $10,307,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Finally, Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,343 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,354,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on Alphabet from $2,050.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Moffett Nathanson lifted their target price on Alphabet from $1,900.00 to $2,100.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,500.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2,200.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,072.40.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded up $33.05 on Tuesday, hitting $2,087.49. The stock had a trading volume of 90,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,881,036. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2,028.84 and a 200 day moving average of $1,754.23. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,008.87 and a twelve month high of $2,145.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 trillion, a P/E ratio of 39.85, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.90 by $6.40. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The company had revenue of $46.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $15.35 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

