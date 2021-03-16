Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is Cerity Partners LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,708 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 920 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 1.7% of Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $54,417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Pacific Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. 56.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on AMZN. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $4,400.00 price objective (up previously from $4,155.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3,700.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,650.00 to $3,750.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,924.51.

AMZN stock opened at $3,081.68 on Tuesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,626.03 and a 12 month high of $3,552.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 trillion, a PE ratio of 90.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3,198.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3,188.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.05 by $7.04. The business had revenue of $125.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.73 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.47 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,166.01, for a total value of $994,127.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,395,895.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,328.35, for a total value of $1,131,639.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,603,446.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,673 shares of company stock worth $5,445,546. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

