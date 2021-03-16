Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $66.19 Million

Equities analysts expect that Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) will report sales of $66.19 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Ambarella’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $68.59 million and the lowest is $54.65 million. Ambarella reported sales of $54.65 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ambarella will report full year sales of $271.85 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $222.99 million to $300.64 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $317.11 million, with estimates ranging from $289.42 million to $377.08 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Ambarella.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $62.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.67 million. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 27.64% and a negative return on equity of 12.74%. Ambarella’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.14 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Ambarella from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ambarella from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 19th. Summit Insights upgraded shares of Ambarella from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Ambarella from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ambarella in a report on Sunday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Ambarella presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.77.

Shares of AMBA opened at $114.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of -65.24 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s fifty day moving average is $113.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.76. Ambarella has a fifty-two week low of $36.02 and a fifty-two week high of $137.21.

In other news, Director Teresa H. Meng sold 958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $88,136.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $362,112. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher Day sold 2,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.85, for a total transaction of $194,873.25. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,081,387.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,907 shares of company stock valued at $3,419,825 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.69% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Ambarella by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 34,212 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,141,000 after buying an additional 4,284 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Ambarella by 368.2% during the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 154,817 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,078,000 after buying an additional 121,751 shares during the last quarter. S Squared Technology LLC grew its position in shares of Ambarella by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. S Squared Technology LLC now owns 87,551 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,568,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Ambarella by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 103,282 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,483,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ambarella during the 4th quarter valued at about $311,000. 72.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ambarella

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor processing solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD), video capture, analysis, sharing, and display worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, computer vision functionality, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

