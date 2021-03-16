AMC Networks (AMCX) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of AMC Networks (NASDAQ: AMCX) in the last few weeks:

3/3/2021 – AMC Networks was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “AMC Networks Inc. is engaged in producing programming and movie content. It owns and operates various cable televisions. Its programming networks include AMC, IFC, Sundance Channel, WE tv, and IFC films. The AMC is a television network which focuses on the original programming and movie-based entertainment. IFC creates long and short-form content inspired by music, web, gaming, animation, news, and culture. The Sundance Channel is the television destination for independent-minded viewers. The WE tv is the women’s network specially devoted to the relationships during life’s defining moments. The IFC films consist of multiple brands that bring specialty films to the largest possible audience. AMC Networks Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York. “

3/3/2021 – AMC Networks had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $50.00 to $55.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/2/2021 – AMC Networks had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $33.00 to $90.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/1/2021 – AMC Networks had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $35.00 to $40.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

2/25/2021 – AMC Networks had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $32.00 to $50.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/28/2021 – AMC Networks was downgraded by analysts at Macquarie from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $45.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

1/15/2021 – AMC Networks had its price target raised by analysts at Moffett Nathanson from $29.00 to $48.00.

Shares of NASDAQ AMCX opened at $76.17 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The company has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.23 and a beta of 1.35. AMC Networks Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.62 and a 1 year high of $83.63. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.99.

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $2.24. The business had revenue of $780.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $703.56 million. AMC Networks had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 53.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AMC Networks Inc. will post 6.86 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Christian B. Wymbs sold 7,801 shares of AMC Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.27, for a total transaction of $563,778.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP James Gallagher sold 5,000 shares of AMC Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.60, for a total transaction of $343,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,871,202.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 23.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new position in AMC Networks during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,605,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in AMC Networks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,514,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in AMC Networks by 464.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 461,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,522,000 after buying an additional 380,100 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in AMC Networks during the third quarter valued at approximately $8,015,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in AMC Networks by 247.9% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 400,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,904,000 after buying an additional 285,622 shares during the period. 81.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMC Networks Inc owns and operates various cable television's brands delivering content to audiences, and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, National Networks; and International and Other. The National Networks segment operates five distributed entertainment programming networks under the AMC, WE tv, BBC AMERICA, IFC, and SundanceTV names in high definition and standard definition formats.

