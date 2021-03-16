AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $37.75.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AMCX. Macquarie cut shares of AMC Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded shares of AMC Networks from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of AMC Networks from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of AMC Networks from $33.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AMC Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

In related news, EVP James Gallagher sold 5,000 shares of AMC Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.60, for a total transaction of $343,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,871,202.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Christian B. Wymbs sold 7,801 shares of AMC Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.27, for a total transaction of $563,778.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 23.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in AMC Networks during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in AMC Networks during the third quarter worth $27,000. Strs Ohio boosted its position in AMC Networks by 45.5% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in AMC Networks during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in AMC Networks by 357.9% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMCX stock opened at $76.17 on Tuesday. AMC Networks has a 52-week low of $19.62 and a 52-week high of $83.63. The stock has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.23 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $56.91 and a 200-day moving average of $35.99.

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $2.24. The company had revenue of $780.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $703.56 million. AMC Networks had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 53.93%. The business’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.69 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AMC Networks will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current year.

AMC Networks Company Profile

AMC Networks Inc owns and operates various cable television's brands delivering content to audiences, and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, National Networks; and International and Other. The National Networks segment operates five distributed entertainment programming networks under the AMC, WE tv, BBC AMERICA, IFC, and SundanceTV names in high definition and standard definition formats.

