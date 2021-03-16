AMEPAY Price Tops $0.0492 on Top Exchanges (AME)

AMEPAY (CURRENCY:AME) traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 16th. One AMEPAY token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0492 or 0.00000089 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. AMEPAY has a market cap of $12.31 million and approximately $398,264.00 worth of AMEPAY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, AMEPAY has traded down 27.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $254.76 or 0.00460466 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001807 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33.98 or 0.00061411 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000874 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.60 or 0.00053508 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.37 or 0.00098275 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $39.74 or 0.00071836 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $314.86 or 0.00569091 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000494 BTC.

AMEPAY Profile

AMEPAY’s total supply is 250,000,000 tokens.

Buying and Selling AMEPAY

