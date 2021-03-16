American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) Trading Down 7.4%

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) fell 7.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $11.52 and last traded at $11.54. 1,712,705 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 18% from the average session volume of 2,095,260 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.46.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AXL. Citigroup cut American Axle & Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded American Axle & Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday. Bank of America reduced their price target on American Axle & Manufacturing from $11.50 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Barclays downgraded American Axle & Manufacturing from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on American Axle & Manufacturing from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.67.

The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.35, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.21.

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The auto parts company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. American Axle & Manufacturing had a negative return on equity of 6.21% and a negative net margin of 22.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. On average, analysts expect that American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AXL. FMR LLC raised its stake in American Axle & Manufacturing by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,120,256 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $30,340,000 after acquiring an additional 201,300 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in American Axle & Manufacturing by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 191,681 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,743,000 after acquiring an additional 37,607 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in American Axle & Manufacturing by 206.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 28,829 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 19,426 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in American Axle & Manufacturing by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 46,461 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in American Axle & Manufacturing by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 195,320 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after acquiring an additional 17,607 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.29% of the company’s stock.

American Axle & Manufacturing Company Profile (NYSE:AXL)

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, and manufactures driveline and metal forming products in the United States, Mexico, South America, China, other Asian countries, and Europe. The company's Driveline segment offers front and rear axles, driveshafts, differential assemblies, clutch modules, balance shaft systems, disconnecting driveline technology, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, sport utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

