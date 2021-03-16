American Battery Metals Co. (OTCMKTS:ABML) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

American Battery Metals Co. (OTCMKTS:ABML) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 5,497,800 shares, an increase of 36.8% from the February 11th total of 4,017,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,393,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

In other American Battery Metals news, Director John Hunter William sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.46, for a total value of $29,200.00. Also, CEO Douglas Cole sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.02, for a total value of $61,200.00. In the last three months, insiders sold 200,000 shares of company stock worth $246,800.

Get American Battery Metals alerts:

OTCMKTS:ABML opened at $2.04 on Tuesday. American Battery Metals has a 52-week low of $0.03 and a 52-week high of $4.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.13 and its 200 day moving average is $1.12.

American Battery Metals Corporation engages in the exploration, mining, extraction, and recycling of battery metals. It owns 647 placer mining claims on approximately 12,940 acres in the Western Nevada Basin, situated in Railroad Valley in Nye County, Nevada; and a 120-acre parcel of private property with water rights, in the town of Currant, NV near Railroad Valley.

Recommended Story: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Receive News & Ratings for American Battery Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Battery Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.