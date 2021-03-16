American Hotel Income Properties REIT (OTCMKTS:AHOTF) Stock Rating Lowered by Canaccord Genuity

American Hotel Income Properties REIT (OTCMKTS:AHOTF) was downgraded by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT in a report on Friday, January 22nd. National Alliance Securities upped their price objective on American Hotel Income Properties REIT from $3.50 to $4.25 in a research report on Monday. TD Securities raised American Hotel Income Properties REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on American Hotel Income Properties REIT from $3.25 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Hotel Income Properties REIT presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.69.

Shares of OTCMKTS AHOTF opened at $3.61 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.37. American Hotel Income Properties REIT has a 1-year low of $0.70 and a 1-year high of $3.76.

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (TSX: HOT.UN, TSX: HOT.U, TSX: HOT.DB.U), or AHIP, is a limited partnership formed to invest in hotel real estate properties across the United States. AHIP's 78 premium branded, select-service hotels are located in secondary metropolitan markets that benefit from diverse and stable demand.

