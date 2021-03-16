American Resources (NASDAQ:AREC) Trading Down 7.2%

American Resources Co. (NASDAQ:AREC) dropped 7.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $4.11 and last traded at $4.26. Approximately 1,594,377 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 7,632,963 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.59.

AREC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of American Resources in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.50 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.75 price objective (up from $3.75) on shares of American Resources in a research note on Monday.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.55 and a beta of -0.69.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Regentatlantic Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in American Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in American Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in American Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $178,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

American Resources Corporation supplies raw materials for the global infrastructure marketplace. The company focuses on the extraction and processing of metallurgical carbon used in steelmaking. It has a portfolio of operations located in the Central Appalachian basin of eastern Kentucky and southern West Virginia.

