American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) Position Boosted by Fiduciary Group LLC

Fiduciary Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 17.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,188 shares during the period. American Tower comprises about 1.1% of Fiduciary Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Fiduciary Group LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $7,984,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Tower during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in American Tower during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Tower during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in American Tower during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in American Tower during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of American Tower from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $295.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of American Tower from $334.00 to $324.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of American Tower from $258.00 to $244.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of American Tower from $307.00 to $296.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. American Tower currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $270.09.

NYSE:AMT traded up $4.40 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $222.89. 20,403 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,385,659. The company has a market capitalization of $99.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.25. American Tower Co. has a 12 month low of $174.32 and a 12 month high of $272.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $221.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $230.95.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.45). American Tower had a return on equity of 42.42% and a net margin of 24.08%. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.95 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 13th will be paid a $1.24 dividend. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 12th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.61%.

In other American Tower news, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.07, for a total value of $452,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,049,725.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Olivier Puech sold 320 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $70,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,772,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

