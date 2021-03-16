American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) Shares Acquired by Cibc World Markets Corp

Cibc World Markets Corp grew its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 564.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 354,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 301,363 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp owned about 0.08% of American Tower worth $79,635,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 2.3% during the third quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Motco lifted its holdings in American Tower by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Motco now owns 1,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. boosted its position in American Tower by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 1,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co grew its stake in American Tower by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 1,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in American Tower by 4.9% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get American Tower alerts:

American Tower stock traded up $2.96 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $221.45. 14,633 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,385,659. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.65, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. American Tower Co. has a fifty-two week low of $174.32 and a fifty-two week high of $272.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $221.76 and its 200-day moving average is $230.95.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.45). American Tower had a return on equity of 42.42% and a net margin of 24.08%. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.95 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 13th will be given a dividend of $1.24 per share. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 12th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. American Tower’s payout ratio is presently 62.61%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on American Tower from $307.00 to $296.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on American Tower from $258.00 to $244.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on American Tower from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Cowen cut their price target on American Tower from $334.00 to $324.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $295.00 to $245.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $270.09.

In related news, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.07, for a total value of $452,140.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,049,725.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Olivier Puech sold 320 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $70,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,772,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

Recommended Story: Buyback

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.