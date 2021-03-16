American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its holdings in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,947,091 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 108,764 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.66% of American Tower worth $661,504,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AMT stock traded up $4.73 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $223.22. The stock had a trading volume of 50,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,385,659. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.20 billion, a PE ratio of 51.65, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.25. American Tower Co. has a twelve month low of $174.32 and a twelve month high of $272.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $221.76 and its 200 day moving average is $230.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.45). The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 42.42%. American Tower’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 12th. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.61%.

In related news, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.07, for a total transaction of $452,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,049,725.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Olivier Puech sold 320 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $70,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,772,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AMT shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of American Tower from $307.00 to $296.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $295.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of American Tower from $258.00 to $244.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of American Tower from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Tower has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $270.09.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

