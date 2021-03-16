American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Shares Bought by Kempen Capital Management N.V.

Kempen Capital Management N.V. increased its position in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 15.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,777 shares during the quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V.’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $2,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AWK. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in American Water Works by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,376,971 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $211,324,000 after purchasing an additional 188,662 shares during the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the fourth quarter valued at about $107,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the fourth quarter worth about $53,104,000. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. purchased a new position in shares of American Water Works during the fourth quarter worth about $539,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in American Water Works in the 4th quarter valued at about $119,000. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get American Water Works alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on American Water Works from $173.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of American Water Works from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. US Capital Advisors reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $173.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.70.

Shares of AWK opened at $140.31 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $152.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $151.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $25.46 billion, a PE ratio of 38.44, a P/E/G ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.18. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.00 and a 52-week high of $172.56.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80. American Water Works had a net margin of 17.63% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The firm had revenue of $923.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $925.50 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

American Water Works Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

Recommended Story: What are gap-up stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.