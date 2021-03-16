American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Shares Sold by Keeley Teton Advisors LLC

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 39.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,452 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 12,879 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $2,985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AWK. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its holdings in American Water Works by 428.6% in the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 185 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Water Works in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of American Water Works by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 379 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in American Water Works by 542.4% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 424 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AWK opened at $140.31 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company has a market cap of $25.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.44, a PEG ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.18. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.00 and a 52 week high of $172.56. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $152.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $151.79.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80. The firm had revenue of $923.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $925.50 million. American Water Works had a net margin of 17.63% and a return on equity of 11.03%. Analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

AWK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $173.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. US Capital Advisors restated an “overweight” rating on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Bank of America upgraded shares of American Water Works from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $173.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. American Water Works currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.70.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

