AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Insider Sells $514,352.00 in Stock

AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) insider John Wesley Hardin sold 4,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total transaction of $514,352.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 56,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,954,540. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

John Wesley Hardin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 21st, John Wesley Hardin sold 1,100 shares of AMETEK stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.53, for a total transaction of $130,383.00.

On Friday, December 18th, John Wesley Hardin sold 2,700 shares of AMETEK stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total transaction of $319,950.00.

Shares of AMETEK stock traded down $1.94 on Tuesday, reaching $120.84. 597,951 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,028,733. AMETEK, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.82 and a 52 week high of $125.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $119.35 and a 200 day moving average of $113.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.86 billion, a PE ratio of 32.08, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.05. AMETEK had a net margin of 18.77% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that AMETEK, Inc. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This is an increase from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.09%.

AME has been the subject of several analyst reports. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AMETEK in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AMETEK presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.25.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in AMETEK in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AMETEK during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AMETEK during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. CX Institutional raised its position in shares of AMETEK by 46.6% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 302 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of AMETEK during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. 85.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates through two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

