Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 5.50% and a net margin of 1.97%.

Shares of NASDAQ AMPH opened at $19.15 on Tuesday. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $12.32 and a twelve month high of $22.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.17. The company has a market capitalization of $909.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.79 and a beta of 0.87.

Get Amphastar Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AMPH shares. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.25.

In other news, CFO William J. Peters sold 6,495 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.67, for a total transaction of $121,261.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Jack Y. Zhang sold 19,823 shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.06, for a total value of $377,826.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,246,988 shares in the company, valued at $42,827,591.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 161,811 shares of company stock valued at $3,032,786. Insiders own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States, China, and France. The company operates through two segments, Finished Pharmaceutical Products and API.

Featured Article: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.