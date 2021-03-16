Amtech Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASYS) Short Interest Down 28.9% in February

Amtech Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASYS) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 34,900 shares, a decline of 28.9% from the February 11th total of 49,100 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 120,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASYS opened at $12.05 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.36 and its 200 day moving average is $6.82. The stock has a market cap of $170.40 million, a P/E ratio of -10.76 and a beta of 1.65. Amtech Systems has a 52-week low of $3.55 and a 52-week high of $12.87. The company has a quick ratio of 7.93, a current ratio of 10.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Amtech Systems (NASDAQ:ASYS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.14. Amtech Systems had a negative return on equity of 2.03% and a negative net margin of 24.02%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amtech Systems will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Amtech Systems by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 899,439 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,738,000 after purchasing an additional 152,193 shares during the period. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Amtech Systems by 1.4% during the third quarter. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 829,994 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,059,000 after buying an additional 11,493 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Amtech Systems by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 581,397 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,709,000 after acquiring an additional 8,940 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Amtech Systems by 415.8% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 419,215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,674,000 after acquiring an additional 337,934 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Amtech Systems by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 185,462 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 36,600 shares in the last quarter. 48.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ASYS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark upgraded Amtech Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amtech Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Amtech Systems from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday.

About Amtech Systems

Amtech Systems, Inc manufactures and sells capital equipment and related consumables for use in fabricating silicon carbide (SiC), silicon power devices, analog and discrete devices, electronic assemblies, and light-emitting diodes (LEDs) worldwide. The company operates in Semiconductor and SiC/LED segments.

