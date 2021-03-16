Amtech Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASYS) Short Interest Down 28.9% in February

Amtech Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASYS) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 34,900 shares, a decline of 28.9% from the February 11th total of 49,100 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 120,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Shares of NASDAQ:ASYS opened at $12.05 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.36 and its 200 day moving average is $6.82. The stock has a market cap of $170.40 million, a P/E ratio of -10.76 and a beta of 1.65. Amtech Systems has a 52-week low of $3.55 and a 52-week high of $12.87. The company has a quick ratio of 7.93, a current ratio of 10.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.
Amtech Systems (NASDAQ:ASYS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.14. Amtech Systems had a negative return on equity of 2.03% and a negative net margin of 24.02%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amtech Systems will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.
ASYS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark upgraded Amtech Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amtech Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Amtech Systems from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday.
About Amtech Systems
Amtech Systems, Inc manufactures and sells capital equipment and related consumables for use in fabricating silicon carbide (SiC), silicon power devices, analog and discrete devices, electronic assemblies, and light-emitting diodes (LEDs) worldwide. The company operates in Semiconductor and SiC/LED segments.
