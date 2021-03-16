Analysts Anticipate Biodesix, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSX) to Post -$0.48 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Biodesix, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSX) will report ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Biodesix’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.64) and the highest is ($0.32). The firm is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Biodesix will report full-year earnings of ($5.66) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($10.05) to ($1.26). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.57) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.68) to ($0.46). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Biodesix.

Several research analysts recently commented on BDSX shares. William Blair assumed coverage on Biodesix in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Biodesix in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Biodesix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Biodesix from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Biodesix in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Biodesix has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:BDSX opened at $22.98 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.53. Biodesix has a 52 week low of $10.85 and a 52 week high of $31.99.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BDSX. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in Biodesix during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of Biodesix during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Biodesix in the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Biodesix in the 4th quarter worth $162,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Biodesix during the 4th quarter worth about $224,000.

About Biodesix

Biodesix, Inc operates a data-driven diagnostic solutions company in the United States. The company offers blood-based tests across the lung cancer continuum of care, such as Nodify XL2 and Nodify CDT tests to help physicians reclassify risk of malignancy in patients with suspicious lung nodules; and GeneStrat tumor profiling and VeriStrat immune profiling tests provide physicians with timely results to facilitate treatment decisions.

