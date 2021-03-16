Analysts Anticipate Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.88 Billion

Analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) will post sales of $1.88 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Fifth Third Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.91 billion and the lowest is $1.86 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp posted sales of $1.90 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, April 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will report full-year sales of $7.57 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.39 billion to $7.73 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $7.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.47 billion to $7.80 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Fifth Third Bancorp.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.14. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 7.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FITB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.15.

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, Director Jewell D. Hoover sold 12,118 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.35, for a total transaction of $452,607.30. Also, EVP Robert P. Shaffer sold 8,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.96, for a total transaction of $257,744.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,936 shares of company stock worth $1,487,352 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 54.4% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 175,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,744,000 after buying an additional 61,745 shares during the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $533,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,684,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $266,972,000 after buying an additional 36,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patron Partners Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $524,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FITB stock opened at $38.42 on Tuesday. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12-month low of $11.10 and a 12-month high of $39.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $33.72 and a 200-day moving average of $27.27.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

