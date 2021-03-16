Analysts Anticipate First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $160.25 Million

Equities research analysts expect First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) to report sales of $160.25 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for First Financial Bancorp.’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $159.50 million and the highest is $161.00 million. First Financial Bancorp. reported sales of $149.67 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.1%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, April 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Financial Bancorp. will report full-year sales of $617.25 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $606.50 million to $628.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $607.65 million, with estimates ranging from $600.30 million to $615.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow First Financial Bancorp..

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.05. First Financial Bancorp. had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 22.09%. The firm had revenue of $181.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on FFBC shares. TheStreet upgraded First Financial Bancorp. from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Financial Bancorp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective (up previously from $22.00) on shares of First Financial Bancorp. in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th.

In related news, Chairman Claude E. Davis sold 41,185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.70, for a total transaction of $893,714.50. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 241,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,234,474. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Claude E. Davis sold 16,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.54, for a total transaction of $345,436.98. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 282,405 shares in the company, valued at $6,083,003.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FFBC. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in First Financial Bancorp. by 462.0% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,686 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in First Financial Bancorp. during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Financial Bancorp. during the 4th quarter worth $62,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 5,334.2% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,195 shares of the bank’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 6,081 shares during the period. 72.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FFBC stock opened at $25.53 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.16 and a beta of 1.24. First Financial Bancorp. has a fifty-two week low of $10.83 and a fifty-two week high of $26.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.93.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. First Financial Bancorp.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.99%.

About First Financial Bancorp.

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

