Analysts Anticipate Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) Will Announce Earnings of $0.22 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) will post earnings of $0.22 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Magnolia Oil & Gas’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.37 and the lowest is $0.09. Magnolia Oil & Gas posted earnings per share of ($0.11) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 300%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Magnolia Oil & Gas will report full-year earnings of $0.93 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.38 to $1.73. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.65 to $1.58. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Magnolia Oil & Gas.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.05. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a negative net margin of 199.68% and a negative return on equity of 1.06%. The business had revenue of $149.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.29 million.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MGY. MKM Partners downgraded shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $7.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.48.

In other Magnolia Oil & Gas news, Director John B. Walker sold 19,550,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.16, for a total transaction of $198,628,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGY. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares in the last quarter. JBF Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 62.1% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 10,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 4,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 45.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. 69.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MGY stock traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.29. 34,549 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,707,555. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 2.72. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.45. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a 1-year low of $3.23 and a 1-year high of $13.35.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. The company's properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings Field in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

