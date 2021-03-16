Analysts Anticipate Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) to Announce $0.37 EPS

Equities analysts expect Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.37 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Merit Medical Systems’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.34 and the highest is $0.41. Merit Medical Systems posted earnings of $0.38 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Merit Medical Systems will report full-year earnings of $1.88 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.86 to $1.90. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.10 to $2.26. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Merit Medical Systems.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.11. Merit Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 3.05% and a positive return on equity of 9.02%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MMSI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Merit Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $55.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.78.

Shares of Merit Medical Systems stock opened at $60.15 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Merit Medical Systems has a 12 month low of $25.18 and a 12 month high of $61.23. The stock has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of -113.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.59.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 198,268 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $11,461,000 after buying an additional 7,013 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 166,962 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $7,191,000 after buying an additional 31,763 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 125.7% during the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 15,146 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $659,000 after acquiring an additional 8,434 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 14.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 163,696 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $7,121,000 after purchasing an additional 20,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 379,106 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $16,491,000 after purchasing an additional 4,760 shares in the last quarter. 99.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Merit Medical Systems, Inc manufactures and markets disposable medical devices for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates through two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. It provides peripheral intervention products for the diagnosis and treatment of diseases in peripheral vessels and organs; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, hemostasis, intervention, interventional fluid management, pressure monitoring, and cardiac rhythm management, as well as thermodilution and pulmonary artery catheters and electrophysiology to treat various heart conditions.

