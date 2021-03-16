Analysts Anticipate Mohawk Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MWK) to Post -$0.28 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Mohawk Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MWK) to report ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Mohawk Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.29) and the highest is ($0.27). Mohawk Group posted earnings per share of ($0.99) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 71.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mohawk Group will report full-year earnings of ($0.01) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.10) to $0.08. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.39 to $0.63. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Mohawk Group.

Mohawk Group (NASDAQ:MWK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported ($2.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($1.81). Mohawk Group had a negative net margin of 20.49% and a negative return on equity of 265.80%.

MWK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Alliance Global Partners lifted their price target on Mohawk Group from $34.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Mohawk Group from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Mohawk Group in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Mohawk Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Sidoti upgraded Mohawk Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.21.

In other news, CRO Tomer Pascal sold 68,734 shares of Mohawk Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.35, for a total value of $2,361,012.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 319,092 shares in the company, valued at $10,960,810.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder 9830 Macarthur Llc purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $32.17 per share, with a total value of $160,850.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 568,401 shares of company stock valued at $12,309,180 and have sold 152,418 shares valued at $5,224,608. Company insiders own 14.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. One68 Global Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mohawk Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mohawk Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mohawk Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Mohawk Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $307,000. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Mohawk Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Institutional investors own 17.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MWK opened at $31.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $692.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.85 and a beta of 4.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.39 and a 200-day moving average of $18.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Mohawk Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.42 and a fifty-two week high of $48.99.

Mohawk Group Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology-enabled consumer products company in the United States and internationally. The company provides home and kitchen appliances; kitchenware; environmental appliances, such as dehumidifiers and air conditioners; beauty related products; and consumer electronics under the hOmeLabs, Vremi, Xtava, and RIF6 brands.

