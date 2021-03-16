Analysts Anticipate Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Will Post Earnings of $0.97 Per Share

Analysts predict that Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) will post $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Newmont’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.88 and the highest is $1.10. Newmont reported earnings per share of $0.40 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 142.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Newmont will report full-year earnings of $3.77 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.66 to $4.46. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.89 to $5.04. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Newmont.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.11. Newmont had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 7.37%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share.

NEM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Newmont from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Raymond James set a $86.00 price objective on Newmont and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Newmont from $78.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 26th. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Newmont in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Newmont from $70.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Newmont currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.57.

In related news, EVP E Randall Engel sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.64, for a total value of $313,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 264,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,561,828.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO John Kitlen sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.95, for a total transaction of $123,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,653 shares in the company, valued at $1,960,903.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,747 shares of company stock valued at $2,046,869 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Newmont in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its position in Newmont by 1,446.7% during the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 464 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the period. MD Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in Newmont during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Newmont during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Newmont during the third quarter valued at $33,000. 79.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NEM stock traded up $0.80 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $62.22. 548,854 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,974,124. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.47. Newmont has a twelve month low of $33.00 and a twelve month high of $72.22. The company has a market capitalization of $49.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.53 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $58.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.41.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is a positive change from Newmont’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is presently 121.21%.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold, copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2019, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 100.2 million ounces and land position of 68,300 square kilometers.

