Analysts Anticipate SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.42 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) will post earnings of ($0.42) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for SiteOne Landscape Supply’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.39) and the lowest is ($0.48). SiteOne Landscape Supply also reported earnings of ($0.42) per share in the same quarter last year. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that SiteOne Landscape Supply will report full year earnings of $3.04 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.85 to $3.26. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.35 to $3.88. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover SiteOne Landscape Supply.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.36. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 22.35% and a net margin of 4.38%. The business had revenue of $675.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $601.04 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SITE shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Barclays lifted their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $134.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Truist lifted their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $130.00 to $186.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.78.

In other SiteOne Landscape Supply news, EVP Greg Weller sold 3,865 shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.46, for a total value of $600,852.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,303 shares in the company, valued at $1,912,624.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Doug Black sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.91, for a total value of $2,563,650.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 367,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,735,079.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,865 shares of company stock worth $5,389,303 in the last quarter. 3.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,526,413 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $559,396,000 after acquiring an additional 358,011 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,286,651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $521,361,000 after acquiring an additional 649,644 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,603,131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $254,306,000 after acquiring an additional 29,557 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,206,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $191,373,000 after acquiring an additional 9,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 874,524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $138,726,000 after acquiring an additional 24,435 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:SITE traded down $5.05 on Tuesday, hitting $176.48. 271,910 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 327,460. SiteOne Landscape Supply has a 12 month low of $53.29 and a 12 month high of $181.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.21 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $163.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $144.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 120,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which consists controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation and drainage pipes; fertilizers, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, which include herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories, which comprise mulches, soil amendments, tools, and sod; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous shrubs, evergreen shrubs and trees, ornamental trees, shade trees, both field grown and container-grown nursery stock, and plant species; and outdoor lighting products, which include accent lights, dark lights, path lights, up lights, down lights, wall lights, and pool and aquatic area lighting, as well as hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials.

