Analysts Expect Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) to Announce -$0.13 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.13) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Beam Global’s earnings. Beam Global reported earnings per share of ($0.28) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 53.6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, March 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Beam Global will report full-year earnings of ($0.63) per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.28) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Beam Global.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Beam Global in a research note on Monday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Beam Global in a report on Friday, February 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Beam Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Maxim Group boosted their target price on shares of Beam Global from $45.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Beam Global from $25.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th.

Beam Global stock opened at $48.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $323.97 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.32. Beam Global has a 52-week low of $6.09 and a 52-week high of $75.90.

In other news, CEO Desmond C. Wheatley sold 4,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.78, for a total transaction of $250,209.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 41,482 shares in the company, valued at $2,562,757.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BEEM. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Beam Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Beam Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its stake in Beam Global by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Beam Global in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in Beam Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.38% of the company’s stock.

About Beam Global

Beam Global, together with its subsidiary, invents, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells solar powered products and proprietary technology solutions in the United States and internationally. The company focuses on creating renewably energized products for electric vehicle and drone charging, outdoor media and branding, and energy security.

