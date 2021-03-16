Analysts Expect Computer Task Group, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CTG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $93.23 Million

Equities analysts expect Computer Task Group, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CTG) to report sales of $93.23 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Computer Task Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $94.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $92.45 million. Computer Task Group reported sales of $86.95 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7.2%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th.
On average, analysts expect that Computer Task Group will report full year sales of $380.10 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $376.20 million to $384.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $401.61 million, with estimates ranging from $393.71 million to $409.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Computer Task Group.
Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. Computer Task Group had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 2.03%.
Shares of Computer Task Group stock opened at $9.36 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.29. Computer Task Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.86 and a fifty-two week high of $9.95. The firm has a market cap of $142.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.
About Computer Task Group
Computer Task Group, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides information and technology services in North America, Western Europe, and India. The company offers strategic consulting services that delivers customized recommendations and plans to address business and IT challenges. It also provides information and technology solutions, including implementation, maintenance, and optimization of software applications; development and deployment of customized software and solutions; testing solutions to help clients assess, develop, improve, implement, and automate testing programs; and design and distribution of complex technology components.
Featured Story: retirement calculator
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Computer Task Group (CTG)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Computer Task Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Computer Task Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.