Analysts Expect Computer Task Group, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CTG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $93.23 Million

Equities analysts expect Computer Task Group, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CTG) to report sales of $93.23 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Computer Task Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $94.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $92.45 million. Computer Task Group reported sales of $86.95 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7.2%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Computer Task Group will report full year sales of $380.10 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $376.20 million to $384.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $401.61 million, with estimates ranging from $393.71 million to $409.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Computer Task Group.

Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. Computer Task Group had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 2.03%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Computer Task Group by 17.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,471 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 3,786 shares during the last quarter. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Computer Task Group during the 4th quarter valued at $82,000. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Computer Task Group by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 240,670 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,473,000 after acquiring an additional 7,245 shares in the last quarter. Fosun International Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Computer Task Group by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 78,130 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of Computer Task Group by 241.5% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 289,600 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,772,000 after purchasing an additional 204,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Computer Task Group stock opened at $9.36 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.29. Computer Task Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.86 and a fifty-two week high of $9.95. The firm has a market cap of $142.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

About Computer Task Group

Computer Task Group, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides information and technology services in North America, Western Europe, and India. The company offers strategic consulting services that delivers customized recommendations and plans to address business and IT challenges. It also provides information and technology solutions, including implementation, maintenance, and optimization of software applications; development and deployment of customized software and solutions; testing solutions to help clients assess, develop, improve, implement, and automate testing programs; and design and distribution of complex technology components.

