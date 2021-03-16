Analysts Expect Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $129.70 Million

Brokerages expect Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) to report $129.70 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Cree’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $130.99 million and the lowest is $128.00 million. Cree posted sales of $215.50 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 39.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cree will report full year sales of $610.09 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $604.67 million to $616.57 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $665.52 million, with estimates ranging from $571.60 million to $788.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Cree.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The LED producer reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $127.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.54 million. Cree had a negative net margin of 38.54% and a negative return on equity of 5.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cree from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $122.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Cree from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Cree from $65.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Cree in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Cree from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $105.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Cree currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.00.

Cree stock opened at $112.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.18 and a beta of 1.43. Cree has a fifty-two week low of $27.77 and a fifty-two week high of $129.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $113.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a current ratio of 4.33.

In other Cree news, Director Clyde Hosein sold 13,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.48, for a total transaction of $1,733,631.68. Also, Director John B. Replogle sold 1,722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.60, for a total transaction of $178,399.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,366,012.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Garner Asset Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Cree by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 6,745 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $714,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cree by 1.0% during the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,966 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Cree by 5.6% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,071 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cree by 3.0% during the third quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,550 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Cree by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 27,600 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $2,923,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

Cree, Inc provides lighting-class light emitting diode (LED) and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications in the United States, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Wolfspeed and LED Products. The Wolfspeed segment offers silicon carbide (SiC) materials for RF, power switching, gemstones, and other applications.

