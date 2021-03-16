Analysts Expect Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) to Post $3.44 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect that Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $3.44 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Cummins’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.06 to $4.01. Cummins reported earnings of $3.18 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cummins will report full year earnings of $13.97 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.40 to $14.89. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $16.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.98 to $18.37. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Cummins.

Get Cummins alerts:

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $5.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.18 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.56 EPS.

CMI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Cummins from $265.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Argus increased their target price on shares of Cummins from $246.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Cummins from $258.00 to $238.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Cummins in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Cummins from $265.00 to $315.00 in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $231.14.

CMI stock traded down $9.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $266.92. 1,274,009 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,130,582. Cummins has a 1 year low of $101.03 and a 1 year high of $277.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $250.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $229.77. The stock has a market cap of $39.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th were issued a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. Cummins’s payout ratio is presently 35.88%.

In other Cummins news, insider Jill E. Cook sold 2,107 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.67, for a total value of $515,519.69. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,637,475.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Mark Andrew Smith sold 352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.64, for a total value of $86,113.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,656,457.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,498 shares of company stock valued at $2,816,552 over the last three months. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cummins during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cummins during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Cummins during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cummins during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cummins during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 81.07% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, products worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Featured Story: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cummins (CMI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.