Analysts Expect FVCBankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FVCB) to Announce $0.37 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that FVCBankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FVCB) will announce $0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for FVCBankcorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.35 to $0.38. FVCBankcorp reported earnings of $0.25 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 48%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FVCBankcorp will report full year earnings of $1.25 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.10 to $1.30. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover FVCBankcorp.

FVCBankcorp (NASDAQ:FVCB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.05. FVCBankcorp had a return on equity of 8.15% and a net margin of 20.45%. The business had revenue of $14.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.62 million.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FVCB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FVCBankcorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. TheStreet raised FVCBankcorp from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. Piper Sandler raised FVCBankcorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $15.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Raymond James raised FVCBankcorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 25th.

FVCBankcorp stock opened at $18.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $253.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.79 and a beta of 0.38. FVCBankcorp has a 52-week low of $9.27 and a 52-week high of $19.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

In related news, Director Thomas L. /Va/ Patterson sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.55, for a total transaction of $54,200.00. Also, Director Meena Krishnan purchased 4,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.81 per share, with a total value of $80,679.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 6,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,230.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 9,027 shares of company stock worth $158,299 over the last three months. Insiders own 21.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in FVCBankcorp by 301.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,229 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of FVCBankcorp by 298.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,695 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of FVCBankcorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $125,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of FVCBankcorp by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 2,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of FVCBankcorp by 63.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 15,460 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.63% of the company’s stock.

FVCBankcorp Company Profile

FVCBankcorp, Inc operates as the holding company for FVCbank that provides various banking products and services in Virginia. It offers deposit products, including interest and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

