Analysts Offer Predictions for The Timken Company’s FY2025 Earnings (NYSE:TKR)

The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) – Equities researchers at G.Research dropped their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of The Timken in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, March 15th. G.Research analyst J. Bergner now expects that the industrial products company will earn $7.25 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $7.30.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on The Timken from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on The Timken from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Bank of America upped their price objective on The Timken from $76.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on The Timken from $74.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on The Timken from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.57.

NYSE:TKR opened at $82.93 on Tuesday. The Timken has a 52-week low of $22.25 and a 52-week high of $86.44. The firm has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.35, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $77.43 and its 200 day moving average is $70.06.

The Timken (NYSE:TKR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.09). The Timken had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The business had revenue of $891.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $874.21 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Timken by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,547,346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $429,141,000 after purchasing an additional 34,961 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in The Timken by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,993,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $162,324,000 after acquiring an additional 9,972 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in The Timken by 8,119.5% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,536,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $83,294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,517,540 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in The Timken by 63.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,322,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $102,320,000 after purchasing an additional 513,687 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Timken by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,030,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $79,754,000 after purchasing an additional 49,900 shares in the last quarter. 80.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 57,221 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.84, for a total transaction of $4,225,198.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 244,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,022,867.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 3,653 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.67, for a total value of $272,769.51. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 92,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,937,813.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 87,987 shares of company stock valued at $6,549,199. Insiders own 11.62% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a $0.29 dividend. This is a boost from The Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The Timken’s payout ratio is presently 25.22%.

About The Timken

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and power transmission products and services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

