Analysts’ Price Target Changes for March, 16th (AAL, AAPL, ACEL, ACR, ADS, AES, AIR, ALGT, ALK, AVDL)

Analysts’ price target changes for Tuesday, March 16th:

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) had its target price increased by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $11.00 to $20.00. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) had its target price raised by Evercore ISI from $163.00 to $175.00. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL)

had its price target increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $12.00 to $13.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

ACRES Commercial Realty (NYSE:ACR) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from $13.50 to $18.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $93.00 to $114.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

The AES (NYSE:AES) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $29.50 to $30.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Airbus (EPA:AIR) was given a €111.00 ($130.59) price target by analysts at Morgan Stanley. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) had its target price increased by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $156.00 to $278.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) had its price target boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $64.00 to $90.00. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) had its price target increased by HC Wainwright from $15.00 to $17.00. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $51.00 to $45.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Ayr Wellness (OTCMKTS:AYRWF) had its price target reduced by Cantor Fitzgerald from $39.00 to $36.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $34.00 to $28.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) had its target price boosted by HSBC Holdings plc from $296.00 to $385.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) had its price target boosted by HC Wainwright from $50.00 to $55.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Danone (EPA:BN) was given a €62.00 ($72.94) target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED) had its price target boosted by Needham & Company LLC from $5.00 to $9.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

BT Group – CLASS A (LON:BT.A) was given a GBX 175 ($2.29) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $84.00 to $90.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) had its target price raised by Raymond James from $200.00 to $215.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) had its target price raised by Piper Sandler from $37.00 to $47.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $23.00 to $33.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $110.00 to $130.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX) had its target price increased by Chardan Capital from $15.00 to $17.50. Chardan Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) had its target price boosted by Barclays PLC from $38.00 to $44.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Curaleaf (OTCMKTS:CURLF) had its target price increased by Needham & Company LLC from $18.50 to $19.75. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Curaleaf (OTCMKTS:CURLF) had its price target raised by Cantor Fitzgerald from $23.50 to $26.50. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $35.00 to $30.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) had its target price increased by Credit Suisse Group AG from $17.00 to $19.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) had its target price reduced by KeyCorp from $55.00 to $47.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) had its target price increased by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $35.00 to $47.00. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) had its price target increased by Macquarie from $71.00 to $73.00. Macquarie currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) had its target price boosted by Benchmark Co. from $69.00 to $75.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) had its price target boosted by Credit Suisse Group AG from $84.00 to $85.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $75.00 to $77.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) had its target price lowered by DA Davidson from $88.00 to $82.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) had its price target raised by JMP Securities from $80.00 to $89.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) had its price target increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $115.00 to $126.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) had its target price increased by Raymond James from $24.00 to $25.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) had its price target raised by Credit Suisse Group AG from $34.00 to $42.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) had its price target boosted by Piper Sandler from $138.00 to $159.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

easyJet (LON:EZJ) was given a GBX 710 ($9.28) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) had its price target raised by Raymond James from $16.00 to $19.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $52.00 to $47.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) had its target price increased by Piper Sandler from $150.00 to $175.00. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $139.00 to $170.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $162.00 to $175.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from $180.00 to $195.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) had its price target raised by DA Davidson from $180.00 to $200.00. DA Davidson currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) had its target price raised by Monness Crespi & Hardt from $175.00 to $195.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) had its target price increased by BTIG Research from $183.00 to $205.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) had its price target boosted by Barclays PLC from $173.00 to $202.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) had its target price increased by Raymond James from $175.00 to $200.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) had its price target boosted by KeyCorp from $185.00 to $195.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) had its price target boosted by Piper Sandler from $16.00 to $18.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) had its target price increased by Telsey Advisory Group from $24.00 to $33.00. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Galecto (NASDAQ:GLTO) had its target price reduced by SVB Leerink LLC from $27.00 to $16.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Galecto (NASDAQ:GLTO) had its price target reduced by Credit Suisse Group AG from $29.00 to $12.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $14.00 to $13.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $405.00 to $433.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Grand City Properties (FRA:GYC) was given a €23.00 ($27.06) target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) had its target price raised by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $7.00 to $14.00. They currently have a sell rating on the stock.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $62.00 to $60.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Home Point Capital (NASDAQ:HMPT) had its target price reduced by UBS Group AG from $18.00 to $14.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) had its price target increased by SVB Leerink LLC from $77.00 to $80.00. SVB Leerink LLC currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $18.00 to $19.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Herc (NYSE:HRI) had its price target raised by Barclays PLC from $80.00 to $115.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN) had its target price boosted by BWS Financial from $33.50 to $44.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) had its target price boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $15.00 to $24.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $113.00 to $105.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from $55.00 to $58.00. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from $55.00 to $62.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) had its price target raised by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $47.00 to $69.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $377.00 to $412.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) had its target price trimmed by HC Wainwright from $22.50 to $21.50. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) had its price target lowered by Canaccord Genuity from $430.00 to $375.00. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the stock.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $439.00 to $415.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) had its price target raised by Needham & Company LLC from $394.00 to $409.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) had its target price boosted by DA Davidson from $275.00 to $300.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

MorphoSys (ETR:MOR) was given a €129.00 ($151.76) price target by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) had its target price raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $112.00 to $125.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $85.00 to $126.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) had its price target boosted by SVB Leerink LLC from $116.00 to $126.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $33.00 to $36.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $77.00 to $66.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $79.00 to $63.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) had its target price increased by Pivotal Research from $160.00 to $167.00. Pivotal Research currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Nokia Oyj (HEL:NOKIA) was given a €3.20 ($3.76) target price by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP) had its target price increased by DA Davidson from $16.50 to $25.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $52.00 to $58.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE) had its target price raised by Raymond James from $20.00 to $23.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

The Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) had its price target raised by UBS Group AG from $77.00 to $86.00. UBS Group AG currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Priority Technology (NASDAQ:PRTH) had its target price increased by Roth Capital from $8.00 to $13.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Parsons (NYSE:PSN) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $40.00 to $38.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $70.00 to $74.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $100.00 to $110.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $63.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Resonant (NASDAQ:RESN) had its price target raised by HC Wainwright from $4.00 to $6.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) had its target price boosted by Cantor Fitzgerald from $24.00 to $72.00. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) had its price target raised by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $17.00 to $32.00. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $354.00 to $329.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) had its price target raised by KeyCorp from $31.00 to $33.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $41.00 to $32.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) had its price target increased by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $51.00 to $70.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $27.00 to $22.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) had its price target boosted by Credit Suisse Group AG from $49.00 to $58.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from $35.00 to $36.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Salzgitter (ETR:SZG) was given a €25.00 ($29.41) price target by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) had its target price raised by KeyCorp from $140.00 to $145.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $77.00 to $68.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) had its target price increased by Cascend Securities from $190.00 to $200.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) had its price target raised by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $54.00 to $74.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) had its target price raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $78.00 to $82.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) had its price target raised by Barclays PLC from $190.00 to $255.00. Barclays PLC currently has an underweight rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Visa (NYSE:V) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $233.00 to $253.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) had its target price raised by KeyCorp from $18.00 to $19.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) was given a €220.00 ($258.82) target price by analysts at Nord/LB. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) was given a €153.00 ($180.00) price target by analysts at Warburg Research. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) was given a €137.00 ($161.18) price target by analysts at Baader Bank. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) had its price target increased by SVB Leerink LLC from $24.00 to $25.00. SVB Leerink LLC currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from $18.00 to $22.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) was given a $65.00 price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $60.00 to $71.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Zedge (NYSEAMERICAN:ZDGE) had its price target boosted by Maxim Group from $19.00 to $24.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

