Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Technip Energies (THNPF)

Technip Energies (OTCMKTS: THNPF) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

3/9/2021 – Technip Energies is now covered by analysts at Barclays PLC. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/8/2021 – Technip Energies is now covered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/8/2021 – Technip Energies is now covered by analysts at BNP Paribas. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/8/2021 – Technip Energies is now covered by analysts at Societe Generale. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/5/2021 – Technip Energies is now covered by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/2/2021 – Technip Energies is now covered by analysts at Exane BNP Paribas. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/1/2021 – Technip Energies is now covered by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Shares of Technip Energies stock opened at $15.30 on Tuesday. Technip Energies has a 1 year low of $12.25 and a 1 year high of $15.68.

Technip Energies B.V. engages in the onshore/offshore busines. It focuses on the study, engineering, procurement, construction, and project management of the range of onshore and offshore facilities related to gas monetization, refining, and chemical processing from biofuels and hydrocarbons. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Courbevoie, France.

