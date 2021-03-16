Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Stantec (STN)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Stantec (TSE: STN):

2/26/2021 – Stantec had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$45.00 to C$48.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

2/26/2021 – Stantec had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$54.00 to C$58.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/26/2021 – Stantec had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$50.00 to C$60.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/26/2021 – Stantec had its price target raised by analysts at Laurentian from C$42.00 to C$56.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/26/2021 – Stantec had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$50.00 to C$56.00.

2/26/2021 – Stantec had its price target raised by analysts at ATB Capital from C$53.00 to C$54.00.

2/26/2021 – Stantec had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$50.00 to C$55.00.

2/26/2021 – Stantec had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$52.00 to C$56.00.

2/26/2021 – Stantec had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$57.00 to C$59.00.

2/12/2021 – Stantec had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$46.00 to C$57.00.

2/2/2021 – Stantec had its price target raised by analysts at ATB Capital from C$49.00 to C$53.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

TSE:STN traded up C$0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$52.81. 22,865 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 261,156. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.18. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.58. Stantec Inc. has a 52 week low of C$31.14 and a 52 week high of C$53.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$49.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$42.82.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. This is a boost from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.60%.

In other news, Director Jeffrey Philip Stone sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$52.29, for a total transaction of C$156,861.30. Also, Director Paul Jeremy David Alpern sold 8,348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$50.82, for a total transaction of C$424,219.48.

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities for clients in the public and private sectors in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management and planning, and project economics.

