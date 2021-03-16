Analyzing XpresSpa Group (NASDAQ:XSPA) and Epoxy (OTCMKTS:EPXY)

Epoxy (OTCMKTS:EPXY) and XpresSpa Group (NASDAQ:XSPA) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

3.3% of XpresSpa Group shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Epoxy shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of XpresSpa Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Epoxy and XpresSpa Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Epoxy N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A XpresSpa Group $48.51 million 3.04 -$21.22 million N/A N/A

Epoxy has higher earnings, but lower revenue than XpresSpa Group.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Epoxy and XpresSpa Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Epoxy 0 0 0 0 N/A XpresSpa Group 0 0 1 0 3.00

XpresSpa Group has a consensus price target of $3.50, indicating a potential upside of 65.09%. Given XpresSpa Group’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe XpresSpa Group is more favorable than Epoxy.

Volatility & Risk

Epoxy has a beta of 1.88, suggesting that its stock price is 88% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, XpresSpa Group has a beta of 2.57, suggesting that its stock price is 157% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Epoxy and XpresSpa Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Epoxy N/A N/A N/A XpresSpa Group -258.04% -384.80% -71.64%

Summary

XpresSpa Group beats Epoxy on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Epoxy Company Profile

Epoxy, Inc., through its subsidiary, Couponz, Inc., develops Epoxy app, an application for iPhone iOS and Android operating systems. Epoxy is a smart phone application designed and created to connect business owners and consumers in order to ease marketing frustrations. It provides businesses the ability to reward customers, share offers, and deliver information about special events to their customers. The company was formerly known as Neohydro Technologies Corp. and changed its name to Epoxy, Inc. in August 2014. Epoxy, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is based in Henderson, Nevada.

XpresSpa Group Company Profile

XpresSpa Group, Inc., a health and wellness services company, provides spa services and related products at airports. The company offers massage services for the neck, back, feet, and whole body; nail care, including pedicures, manicures, and polish changes; travel products, such as neck pillows, blankets, and massage tools; and cryotherapy services, compression services, and personal care services, as well as retail products. As of January 20, 2021, it provided its services through 45 locations in 23 airports worldwide. XpresSpa Group, Inc., through its subsidiary XpresTest, Inc., provides COVID-19 screening and testing, and rapid testing services for other communicable diseases, such as influenza, mononucleosis and group A streptococcus, and flu vaccination services under the XpresCheck brand. The company was formerly known as FORM Holdings Corp. and changed its name to XpresSpa Group, Inc. in January 2018. XpresSpa Group, Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.

