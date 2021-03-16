AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) Upgraded to “Buy” by Truist

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) was upgraded by stock analysts at Truist from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on ANAB. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of AnaptysBio in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of AnaptysBio from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded AnaptysBio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.14.

Get AnaptysBio alerts:

NASDAQ:ANAB opened at $19.81 on Tuesday. AnaptysBio has a 1 year low of $12.06 and a 1 year high of $35.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.65. The stock has a market cap of $542.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.31 and a beta of 0.15.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.74). As a group, equities analysts expect that AnaptysBio will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Eric J. Loumeau sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $350,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Ecor1 Capital, Llc purchased 2,777,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.97 per share, with a total value of $52,694,866.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of AnaptysBio in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,157,000. EcoR1 Capital LLC raised its stake in AnaptysBio by 4.8% in the third quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 3,223,324 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,544,000 after buying an additional 148,310 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in AnaptysBio by 402.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 134,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,894,000 after buying an additional 107,800 shares during the period. Tang Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AnaptysBio by 4.0% in the third quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC now owns 2,628,678 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,773,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of AnaptysBio by 1,691.2% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 100,020 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,475,000 after acquiring an additional 94,436 shares during the period.

About AnaptysBio

AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapeutic product candidates for inflammation and immuno-oncology indications. The company's products include Imsidolimab, an IL-36R antibody that inhibits the interleukin-36 receptor for the treatment of various dermatological inflammatory diseases; ANB030, an anti-PD-1 agonist antibody program designed to augment PD-1 signaling through ANB030 treatment to suppress T-cell driven human inflammatory diseases; and ANB032, an anti-BTLA modulator antibody applicable to human inflammatory diseases associated with lymphoid and myeloid immune cell dysregulation.

Featured Story: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for AnaptysBio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AnaptysBio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.