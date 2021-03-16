Anchor (ANCT) Price Tops $0.80

Anchor (CURRENCY:ANCT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 16th. In the last week, Anchor has traded up 0.2% against the dollar. One Anchor coin can now be purchased for $0.80 or 0.00001445 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Anchor has a total market capitalization of $10.25 million and approximately $16,265.00 worth of Anchor was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Anchor Profile

Anchor is a coin. Its genesis date was June 11th, 2019. Anchor’s total supply is 759,493,671 coins and its circulating supply is 12,827,484 coins. The official message board for Anchor is theanchor.io/news/category/press-releases . Anchor’s official website is theanchor.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Anchor is a stablecoin aiming to offer the users long-term price stability and protection from inflation while hedging against daily market volatility. Anchor (ANCT) is pegged to a non-flationary financial index called the Monetary Measurement Unit (MMU), representing the real growth of the global economy. The MMU takes into account the most up-to-date macroeconomic data to calculate the value of the global economy and mirror its sustainable and predictable growth trend. “

Anchor Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anchor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Anchor should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Anchor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

