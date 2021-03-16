Andre Lacroix Buys 10,000 Shares of Intertek Group plc (LON:ITRK) Stock

Intertek Group plc (LON:ITRK) insider Andre Lacroix purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 5,367 ($70.12) per share, for a total transaction of £536,700 ($701,201.99).

Shares of ITRK opened at GBX 5,374 ($70.21) on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 5,573.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 5,837.79. Intertek Group plc has a 12 month low of GBX 3,786 ($49.46) and a 12 month high of GBX 6,492 ($84.82). The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.55. The stock has a market capitalization of £8.67 billion and a P/E ratio of 35.05.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be issued a GBX 71.60 ($0.94) dividend. This is an increase from Intertek Group’s previous dividend of $34.20. This represents a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Intertek Group’s payout ratio is presently 0.69%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 5,800 ($75.78) target price on shares of Intertek Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Shore Capital raised shares of Intertek Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 5,157.78 ($67.39).

Intertek Group plc provides quality and safety solutions to various industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Products, Trade, and Resources. The Products segment offers assurance, testing, inspection, and certification services (ATIC), including laboratory safety, quality and performance testing, second-party supplier auditing, sustainability analysis, products assurance, vendor compliance, process performance analysis, facility plant and equipment verification, and third party certification.

