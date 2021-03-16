ANGI Homeservices Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks Sells 10,000 Shares

ANGI Homeservices Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 10,000 shares of ANGI Homeservices stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.65, for a total transaction of $166,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 301,773 shares in the company, valued at $5,024,520.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

ANGI Homeservices stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.62. 942,515 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,682,057. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 3.82 and a quick ratio of 3.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,647.65 and a beta of 1.88. ANGI Homeservices Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.35 and a 52-week high of $19.17.

ANGI Homeservices (NASDAQ:ANGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $359.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.17 million. ANGI Homeservices had a net margin of 0.56% and a return on equity of 0.62%. ANGI Homeservices’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ANGI. Parnassus Investments CA purchased a new position in ANGI Homeservices during the 4th quarter valued at $139,910,000. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ANGI Homeservices during the 4th quarter valued at $44,128,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of ANGI Homeservices by 115.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,457,582 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,267,000 after buying an additional 1,314,782 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of ANGI Homeservices by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,000,363 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,289,000 after buying an additional 704,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parian Global Management LP bought a new stake in shares of ANGI Homeservices during the 3rd quarter valued at $7,247,000. 13.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of ANGI Homeservices from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of ANGI Homeservices from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of ANGI Homeservices from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of ANGI Homeservices from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of ANGI Homeservices from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.99.

About ANGI Homeservices

ANGI Homeservices Inc offers home service professionals in the United States and internationally. Its HomeAdvisor digital marketplace service connects consumers with service professionals for home repair, maintenance, and improvement projects; provides consumers with tools and resources to find local, pre-screened, and customer-rated service professionals, as well as offers online appointment booking; and connects consumers with service professionals by telephone, as well as offers several home services-related resources.

